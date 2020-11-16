Sign up for Crowley Main Street’s Noel Trail

Crowley Main Street is seeking historic district residents to participate in its inaugural Noel Trail event.

The Noel Trail will feature festively decorated homes on a route for people to follow, by vehicle or on foot, for a little extra Christmas cheer.

To make it happen, Crowley Main Street is asking historic district residents to decorate the exteriors of their homes with plenty of lights, garland and “yard art” to help boost holiday spirit this year.

The Noel Trail will begin the first week of December, and the Main Street organization is requesting that those residents who would like to participate let them know as soon as possible so that the trail can be mapped out.

Along with the Noel Trail, Crowley Main Street is also hosting “Deck the Streets” in downtown Crowley.

Businesses, organizations and churches will be decorating their storefronts or green spaces for area residents to enjoy all month long while shopping and participating in such events as Christmas in Crowley, which is set for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

To sign up for your decorated house to be included on the Noel Trail, call Patti Lawrence, Crowley Main Street board member, at (337) 784-0607 or email her at PL3@aol.com.