Former Mull Building set for facelift

Another historic building in downtown Crowley will be restored thanks in part to a grant from Louisiana Main Street.

Habetz Construction is expected to begin work on the Mull Building — former Bruce Theater — within the next two weeks, according to Jill Habetz, daughter of the building’s owner and president of the Crowley Main Street board of directors.

Plans include restoration of the façade, for which the Louisiana Main Street $10,000 matching grant was awarded. Façade work will include a storefront system restoration, repairs to the original second-story windows, plaster repair, new exterior lighting as well as restoring the building’s decorative cornice.

Plans for the building also include the construction of a couple of two-bedroom apartments on the second floor with the bottom floor comprised of retail/office space.

The building has been vacant for several years.

Located at 421 N. Parkerson Ave., the Mull Building is one of the oldest buildings in downtown Crowley. It was built in 1900 for Robert Mull and has been home to a mercantile exchange store, a movie theater, a telephone office and a music sound studio throughout its 120-year history.

Mull (1861-1924) came to Crowley with his parents, Henry and Didama, in the late 1890s and engaged briefly in rice farming with his father. However, he returned to the brick mason trade and in 1900 began construction of a brick building.

In the census of 1920, his occupation is listed as operating a market, presumably in the building he had built. At the time of his death four years later, the Power Manufacturing Company occupied the building.

Janette’s Café was on the bottom floor in the 1930s. A.J. Broussard operated Broussard Gas & Electric in the facility from about 1938 until 1940 before converting it into a theater, which he ran until 1956.

The building then housed the South Central Bell Telephone office from around 1958 to the mid-1980s.

The J.D. Miller family purchased the building in the mid-1980s and had a recording studio and an upstairs apartment in the building.

The building was most recently purchased from the J.D. Miller family by Ed and Cheryl Habetz. It is one of four main street properties owned by the Habetz Family, who has actively worked to promote economic growth through historic preservation in downtown Crowley for many years.

Some examples of this include their work to restore the Acadia Bank Building, which now houses Jaguar Energy Services, International Rice Festival office, and Hetzel’s Ultrasound; the old American Legion Building, which now houses Zeus, Hair Loft and Lash Bar, and the Acadia Parish Public Defender’s Office; and the W.W. Duson Building, which now houses Intrathecal Care Services, Shabby-to-Chic Salon & Spa, Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis’ Regional Office, and Reggie’s Downtown.